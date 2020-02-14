INEC Declares Diri Bayelsa Governor-elect

* Presents certificate of return to him

By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Senator Diri Douye as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State and presented certificate of return to him.

This was announced moments ago by INEC chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu.

Diri emerged winner of the Bayelsa governorship election after the Supreme Court nullified the election of APC’s David Lyon on Thursday.

Diri scored 143,172 votes out of 146,999 lawful votes.

