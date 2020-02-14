Idahams Sets the Mood for Valentine’s Day, with his Multi Single Release

With love in the air and Valentine’s Day around the corner, Idahams, Universal Music Group’s fast-rising instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer is set to release a multi single pack, “Shima” and “Enter My Eye” for lovebirds everywhere.

Produced by Yussy Beats, “Enter My Eye” is the perfect tune to play to assure your lover that “your love no dey for cunny and e no be eye service” The steady paced melodious tune explains how far lovers are willing to go to express their affections for one another. It demonstrates how powerful and blinding love is, so much so that it completely throws reasoning out.

The second song “Shima”, which was produced by Idahams himself, talks about a young lover who is too shy to reveal his true emotions to his love interest. He subtly hopes that she refuses advances made by other men, and gives him a chance to show how much he loves her, by showing that she is his “Shima”.

Following his hit single “Billion Dollar”, Idahams delivers these soft tone tracks just in time for Valentine’s Day, turning the love switch in the hearts of all who listen on.