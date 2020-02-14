EFCC, NYSC Embark on Walk against Corruption in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent

The personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State in the early hours of Friday embarked on a road walk to sensitize the general public on the dangers of corruption.

The walk, which started at 8 am, commenced from Shehu Kangiwa Square, Sokoto through Emir Yahaya Way, Ahmadu Bello Way and back to the square where the public were addressed.

Speaking at the event, the EFCC Zonal Head for Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States, Abdullahi Lawal, said the anti-graft agency set aside Friday, February 14, being the Valentine’s Day, to engage the youths and sensitise them on the fight against corruption, as the day has a lot to do with them.

The EFCC boss explained that corruption is a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the country.

According to him, as future leaders of the country, youths have a vital role to play in stamping out the menace called corruption.

Lawal disclosed that the commission’s zonal office, which was opened in February 2018 in Sokoto State, has so far secured four convictions ranging from high profile cases to low personalities.

He added that Nigeria should have been greater than this if not for some corrupt elements who have sucked the country dry.

Lawal said currently, the commission is investigating some students whom he said had connived with computer experts to inflate their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) scores, adding that already the commission had written to JAMB as part of its investigation, assuring the general public that such affected students would soon be fished out.

In his remarks, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Philip Enabuere Enatonme, urged corps members to eschew corruption, stressing that as patriotic citizens, they should be in the forefront of the crusade against corruption.

Enabuere stated that NYSC in Sokoto State has mobilized 500 corps members for this year’s walk, promising that next year, the corps will mobilize 1,000 corps members for the exercise.

He further stated that it is not only financial crime that is only corruption, adding that absconding from the place of primary assignment and truancy are also corruption.

“As an agent of change, I advise you to work hard as there is no short cut to success,” he said.

Delivering a paper at the event, the Executive Director of Community Centre for Development (CCD), Ibrahim Adamu, said the actions of corrupt people in the country have given the nation a bad name in the comity of nations.

Adamu explained that the getting rich quick syndrome and celebration of corrupt personalities in the country have contributed to the high rate of corruption in the country.

He stated that fighting corruption is not only the sole responsibility of the anti-graft agencies, but a collective responsibility of all citizens in the country.

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Murhtar Buhari, at the event.

Other dignitaries at the event included heads of tertiary institutions in the state, student unions, civil society organizations, and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).