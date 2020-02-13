Presidency: Zahra Buhari Didn’t Get PPPRA Job

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The presidency has dismissed the report trending online that Zahra, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, had secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The report had claimed that Zahra secured a job as a deputy manager in the petroleum agency.

But Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, described the report as untrue, malicious and intended to cast aspersions on the president’s family.

He said even though Zahra reserved the right to work anywhere, the claim was untrue and asked the public to ignore it.

“An online medium given particularly to fake news publishes that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

“While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular.

“The publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions on the First Family, since the tendentious platform claims the job was secured fraudulently.

“All people of goodwill are enjoined to ignore the hack piece, masquerading as a news story,” the statement read.