Jubilation in Bayelsa Government House

By Emmanuel Addeh

Thursday’s judgment came as a shock to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the governor-in-waiting, David Lyon, whose qualification for the election was invalidated by the Supreme Court.

The news of the apex court’s decision effectively put a halt to the rehearsal for Friday’s planned swearing-in which he, along with some security personnel and a retinue of aides, were participating in at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa when the information filtered in.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flags in front of the Creek House, Bayelsa’s seat of power, had also been replaced by a slew of APC banners and the stage set for the planned inauguration of Lyon before the news of the disqualification came.

However, it was an instant burst of jubilation at the Government House as the party’s supporters trooped in to the seat of power at Onopa, to celebrate with Governor Seriake Dickson, who was having a valedictory session with his cabinet at the Exco Chambers in the Government House.

The official reactions of both parties, the PDP and the APC were still being awaited at the time of putting this report together, but the governor who was already preparing for a reception in his hometown, Toru-Orua, stayed back at the Government House to receive jubilant visitors.

At his official residence, the doors were thrown open for the huge crowd, while the usual security checks were lapse with an elated governor mixing freely with everyone around.

However, it was a mishmash of emotions as expectant APC supporters and loyalists of Lyon were seen still in shock while discussing the ‘unfairness’ of the Supreme Court decision, while the PDP faithful erupted in celebration.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has congratulated the standard-bearer of the PDP in the November 16 governorship election, Douye Diri, and his running mate, Lawrence Ehrudjakpor, on their victory at the Supreme Court.

Iworiso-Markson, in a statement in Yenagoa, described the judgment as a divine decision that reflects the true wishes of the people.

While congratulating Diri and Ehrudjakpor, he expressed gratitude to God and the judges at the apex court for standing true to the law, commending the governor for his support for Diri and Ehrudjakpor throughout the trying period of the legal battle.

According to him, the victory of Diri and Ehrudjakpor will further the course of development which Dickson has laid in the last eight years.

He said: “I heartily congratulate Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor for this befitting victory, as the Supreme Court has once more demonstrated its uprightness and credibility.

“It is my deep conviction that Senators Diri and Ehrudjakpor will fulfill the expectations and yearnings of Bayelsans and consolidate on the achievements of Governor Dickson for a more prosperous state.”