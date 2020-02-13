Ita-Giwa Mourns Victor Olaiya

Former presidential aide, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, has described the death of Victor Olaiya, as the end of an epic era.

The Senator recalled that songs of the late icon formed the sound tracks of her youth that she danced to as a young lady and considered herself as a huge fan of the music legend.

In a statement she issued on Thursday, Ita-Giwa wrote:

“The passing of the music legend, Victor Olaiya, marks the end of an epic era. His contribution to the enrichment of our national repertoire of music can never be downplayed.

“His brand of Highlife music formed the sound track of my youth as I recall dancing to many of his hit tunes as a young lady. Without hesitation I consider myself a huge fan of this iconic maestro.

“His recent collaboration in the remake of his timeless hit ” Baby Jowo” with 2face, a much younger artiste who I consider my son has ensured that his rich legacy will endure for many more generations.

“Along with millions of other appreciative Nigerians, I commiserate with his family and pray that God grants the repose of his illustrious soul.”