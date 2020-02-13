Court Grants Agba Jalingo Bail for N10m

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, on Thursday granted bail in the sum of N10 million to detained Nigeria journalist, Agba Jalingo, the publisher of online newspaper, crossriverwatch.

The court presided over by Justice Sule Shuaibu, who was sitting over the matter for the first time, granted bail to the journalist based on an application for bail made by his counsel, Attah Ochinke.

Ochinke, in his motion, brought pursuant to sections 35 and 36 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended as well as sections 158, 161, 162 and 165 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, urged the court to admit the defendant to bail relying on “his state of health as the special circumstance upon which the court may exercise its discretion”.

The prosecution counsel, who is the Cross River State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Tanko Ashag, did not oppose the bail application.

Ashang, who said he was not opposing the bail application dated November 7, 2019 and filed on November 12, 2019, however asked the court to be guided by the provisions of Section 34 subsection 3(a) and subsection 5 of the terrorism prevention amendment act of 2013 which bars the discussion of court proceedings on trials relating to terrorism as well as prescribes a five-year jail term on those found guilty of contravening the law.

In his ruling, Justice Shuaibu set the bail bond at N10 million, and one surety in like sum.

The judge ruled that the surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and his address must be physically verified, adding that he must show means that he will be able to forfeit the bail bond.

“The surety is expected to deposit N700,000 cash with the registrar of the court who will then pay it into an interest yielding account with a commercial bank while Jalingo must seek the permission of the court to travel out of the country if he wants to travel.

“Agba Jalingo must depose to an oath that he will be available in court while he and his surety must present two passport photographs,” the judge said.

Justice Shuaibu ordered that the proceedings of the court on the matter shall not be a matter of public discourse and subsequently adjourned the matter to the 6th, 7th and 8th of April 2020 for the prosecution to open and close its case while other motions may be treated before that day.

Justice Shuaibu sat over the case for the first time after taking over from Justice Simon Amobeda, who recused himself from the case.

Last week, the Cross River State government took over the prosecution of the matter, days after the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, denied vehemently that his administration was responsible for the trial and prolonged detention of the journalist.

Jalingo was arrested last year and kept in detention for 175 days before he was granted bail by the court.

Since his incarnation in August last year, many individuals and groups have called for his unconditional release from detention.