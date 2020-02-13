Bauchi Gov Congratulates Diri on Victory at Supreme Court

By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has congratulated the incoming governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on their victory at the Supreme Court.

The governor who is the Chairman, Bayelsa Campaign Council in the recently concluded governorship election in the state, ‪thanked the PDP family for giving him the opportunity to serve in that capacity.

Governor Mohammed described Diri’s victory as a defining judgement and a triumph for Bayelsa state and the PDP family in general.

He said, “‪I thank the PDP family for the opportunity to have served as the Chairman, Bayelsa Campaign Council in the recently concluded governorship election in Bayelsa State. And most especially, I congratulate the incoming governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on their victory at the Supreme Court”.