Refund Mobilisation Fee or Return to Site, Bauchi Tells Contractors of Abandoned Road Projects

By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has summoned contractors handing various abandoned road projects in the state to return to sites or refund the advance payment for the projects.

During the meeting at the Mini Chamber, Government House Bauchi yesterday, Governor Mohammed called on them to repay the advance payment given to them if they cannot continue with the projects.

The governor who was not satisfied with the performance of the contractors, said he was not interested in anything they did in the past.

“I am not here to beg anybody, I am here with my lawyers and the rest, you should either do it or leave it. I am not interested in anything you have done in the past, but what I will do now, I will do it very well.

“We are here to serve people, we will discuss with you honestly and sincerely, we are not EFCC, but we will take legal action against any of you if found wanting.”

Governor Bala Mohammed said the meeting was to discuss with the contractors with a view to ensuring the full execution of the abandoned road projects in accordance with the procurement act in line with global best practices.

“We understand that some of you are not ready to comply with us, all your performance agreement have expired despite the advance payment”.

The governor therefore assured the contractors willing to resume work of the remaining balance of their projects.