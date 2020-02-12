Ohanaeze Expels Secretary-General, Former Youth Leader

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday announced the expulsion of its embattled Secretary-General, Chief Uche Okwukwu, and former President of its youth wing, Mr. Okechukwu Isiguzoro, from the organisation.

The group in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, which was made available to journalists in Enugu, said the decision to expel the duo was endorsed by the Imeobi (Inner Caucus) meeting held at the weekend.

Their expulsion was sequel to a motion moved by Chief Damian Okeke, the President of the Anambra State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo while the Deputy National Treasurer, Chief Eric Ebeh, seconded the motion.

According to the statement, the mover of the motion had accused the duo of constituting unmitigated embarrassment to the organisation through their actions and utterances, and as such should be expelled.

Okeke gave an instance of Okwukwu’s intransigence in his repudiation of the unanimously adopted stand of Ndigbo to endorse the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential elections, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi; and his unguarded utterances against the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He also recounted how Okwukwu invaded Ohanaeze NEC meeting with truck-load of fierce-looking and battle ready mobile policemen, and insisted he was still the National Secretary General even after he had been suspended, to the utter consternation of NEC members.

On the former Youth Leader, Okeke said Isiguzoro had at several times issued statements that contradicted the stand of Ohanaeze Ndigbo long after he had ceased to be the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, his tenure having expired more than three years ago.

The statement further noted that the duo had been asked to desist from further speaking for the organisation having been expelled.

The Igbo group, therefore, asked members of the public to discountenance any further press statement and utterances from the ‘discredited individuals.”