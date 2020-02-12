Fidelity Bank , Gazelle Academy Empower Undergraduates in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Fidelity Bank Plc, in collaboration with Gazelle Academy have trained 200 undergraduates of the Sokoto State University (SSU).

The training was focused on fashion and design, handset repair, cocktail and make up.

Speaking at the event the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Nnamdi Nwankwo, who was represented by the Head, CSR and Sustainability, Fidelity Bank, Mr. Chris Nnakwe, said the programme under Fidelity Youth empowerment Academy stream 7 (YEa7), was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) of giving back to the society.

“We in Fidelity Bank have targeted programmes on education, environment and youth empowerment. This one you are witnessing today is part of fulfilling our promises to the society,” he said.

Nwankwe, added that the programme started far back as 2016, at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, saying that since then the bank and its partner Gazelle Academy, have visited more than five higher institutions in the country.

This year’s edition was the stream 7 of the programme.

According to him, the youths were trained to acquire skills to enable them to be self- reliance and also make them to be employers of labours even while in school.

He disclosed that at the end of the training, starter packs would be given to each participant to enable him or her to commence business.

On her part, the founder of Gazelle Academy, Mrs. Muna Unuozo, said the programme was aimed at equipping the students with skills that they could use while still in school or after graduation .

She further explained that with the knowledge of the skill acquired they would be able to fend for themselves, even while in school.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal, thanked Fidelity Bank and Gazelle Academy for chosing the school for the programme.

Tambuwal, stressed that as a responsible government his administration have prioritised the welfare of the youths in the state.

He enjoined the participants to be focused and concentrate in order to benefits from the training.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Sokoto State University, Prof. Sani Dangogo, thanked Fidelity Bank and Gazelle Academy, over the gesture, saying the training would go along way in alleviating the financial burden of the students.