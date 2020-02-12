Bauchi Officials End 2-Day Retreat, Adopt Comprehensive Blueprint

By Segun Awofadeji

Top government officials in Bauchi State have resolved to adopt the comprehensive blueprint unveiled by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to ensure rapid development of the state.

This was part of the communique issued at the end a 2-day retreat organized for members of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, Local Governments Caretaker Chairmen, Heads of Extra Ministrial Departments and other Political Appointees held at Bauchi State University Gadau.

The State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, who read the communique indicated that, all the participants had vowed to support the governor to actualize his blueprint which encompass a paradigm shift in the conduct of public service.

According to him, the participants welcomed the innovative reforms enunciated by Governor Bala Mohammed particularly the introduction of Key Performance Indicators as a means of bench marking stewardship of Chief Executives and other major stakeholders in the public service.

Senator Baba Tela said they have also resolved to pursue the diversification of the economy in Non-Oil sectors of Agriculture and Solid Mineral Development in addition to intensifying effort at reinvigorating the Internally Generated Revenue machinery.

The deputy governor in the communique said the participants expressed appreciation to Governor B Mohammed for the foresight to direct the conduct of the retreat as well as his active participation.

The governor while declaring the retreat closed, said with technocrats as members of his cabinet, the administration before the end of its tenure, would record remarkable achievements.