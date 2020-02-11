Valentine- Dynasty Lounge gives free meal to 1000 customers

.Host Zlatan, Teni,Tunde Ednut, among others

Fun and relaxation lounge, Dynasty Lounge, in the spirit of Valentine, has said it has fed over 1,000 of its customers free of charge.

The Lounge which has hosted well acclaimed Nigerian celebrities, including Zlatan Ibile, Teni, Tunde Ednut and others recently, is located in Delta Mall, Warri, Delta State.

According to the founder, High Chief Arthur Eyitemi Diden, it was necessary to celebrate his trusted customers, and appreciate them for their patronage, likewise to bring to mind the valentine season of love.

According to him, “I just wanted to use the opportunity to celebrate and appreciate my customers for their continued patronage and support, which has helped in building this lounge. Also, this is Valentine season, a time to show love, so in other words I am telling my customers that I love them.”

He added that Dynasty Lounge functions from Mondays to Sundays and renders 24 hours service to customers, with best choice of meal both continental and local dishes and has one of the best Terris or out door Bar, which enables visitors see the land mass itself. Other branches are located in Lagos.