Firm, Isaac Emokpae Unveil Partnership

It was an engaging creative expression as R&B Communications, Ikoyi, Lagos, one of Nigeria’s preeminent communications agencies, unveiled its 2020 Creative Partnership with notable Nigerian visual artist and photographer, Isaac Emokpae.

Billed as first in a series of annual collaborations between R&B Communications and Nigeria’s foremost creatives, ‘The Idea Loom’, is Isaac Emokpae’s interpretation of the synergy between R&B

Communications and its publics; a unique call for unison, harmony and sustainability in business.

Speaking at the event, Emokpae described ‘The Idea Loom’ as “homage to ideas; a celebration of thought and its power, which when properly weaved and harnessed can achieve great and far-reaching consequences.’

The Executive Director of R&B Communications, Adeoye Omotayo, explained that R&B PR has enjoyed a very long, deep and meaningful relationship with Nigerian arts, culture, film, music and entertainment over the years.

He said: “We are therefore honoured to have top talent from this growing sector treat our walls and our space as canvas for showcasing the incredible work that they do.”

Speaking further, Partner Chair of R&B Communications, Remi Okunlola, explained that ‘The Idea Loom’ “will adorn the walls of our HQ for the next 12 months, when another of the nation’s foremost

creatives will be invited to shine their creative floodlights on the next 12 months of our collaborative endeavors.”

R&B Communications is parent of R&B Public Relations, a top class Communications agency; Ghost

RB, a world class creative Agency; R&B Media, content development agency; R&B Technologies,

augmenting brands using technology; and R&B ACE, supporting Arts, Culture& Entertainment with Communications.

Emokpae is a fine visual artist who uses the most simple application of varied media to evoke deep psychological reflection. A constant student of duality, the question of how human souls interact forms the basis of his works.

“Friends, associates and clients of R&B Communications are hereby invited to view Isaac Emokpae’s work at their convenience over the next 12 months,” Okunlola said