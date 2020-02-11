EY W’Africa Appoints New Leader

EY has appointed Anthony Oputa as the new Regional Managing Partner for the West Africa and Nigeria Country Leader, effective 1 July 2020.

With the appointment, Oputa will become a member of the EY Africa Executive Leadership.

According to a statement, he is to succeed Henry Egbiki, who is the current Regional Managing Partner for West Africa and Nigeria Country Leader, a role he assumed in 2005.

Egbiki, would retire as the Regional Managing Partner for West Africa and Country Leader Nigeria on June 30, 2020.

Oputa joined EY as the Financial Services Sector Leader and Chief Operating Officer for West Africa in August 2018.

Since joining EY, he has demonstrated his passion and ability for growing and enhancing the EY brand in the market.

Prior to joining EY, he was the Deputy Assurance Leader in one of the big four professional services firms. He is a highly respected professional with over 20 years’ experience and focus on the Financial Services Sector.

Congratulating Oputa over the appointment, Egbiki said: “I am delighted that Anthony has been chosen to succeed my role. He is well qualified and positioned to take on the role of a Country Leader and Regional Managing Partner for West Africa.

“I am confident that Anthony will take the EY brand to greater heights and continue building a better working World for our clients, our people and our community”.

The statement added: “Though he has a primary focus on offering a broad range of assurance and business consulting to the financial services industry, he possesses deep knowledge and understanding of other sectors as well as markets in West Africa.

“Anthony has worked with a portfolio of local and multinational clients including some of the largest banks in Nigeria and West Africa, providing assurance and other advisory services and dealing with technical issues.

“He has significant experience managing large audit and non-audit clients. He is a regular thought leader on the development of the Financial Services Industry and often quoted in the press as well as at conferences.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a graduate of Accounting from the University of Jos.