Aimart Realtors Fetes Customers

As part of the commitment to give customers value with an unforgettable experience, Aimart Realtors, one of Nigeria’s premium real estate management and development company, has commenced a Valentine campaign tagged ‘Love Wins Challenge.’

The online-based activation which was commenced recently, was designed to celebrate, reward and re-enforce the company’s commitment to providing housing solution to support family bonding.

Speaking on the campaign, the Managing Director, Aimart International, Mrs. Bukola Iluyomade, disclosed that, the campaign was targeted at creating the needed drive for Nigerians irrespective of the level of earning to desire a home having in mind the solutions available with Aimart.

She added that, it is a season of love, and this expression can be given through personal time spent in an exclusive relaxing atmosphere for the love birds. The campaign really is very simple and connotes deep interaction for man and woman not just at this season, even after.

She further disclosed that, for participant to win in the offer, “all you need to do is write a letter with tittle ‘Why I want to Purchase a Home at Aimart Realtors for Me and My Loved One’ take a photograph/screen shot of the letter post it on your social media handle and tag @aimartrealtorsng on Instagram and @aimartrealtors on twitter and facebook with #loveWins. The most compelling entry will be picked as winner by the team.”

Legibility, creativity, accurate use of words and quality of write-up will stand as an advantage for any entry to win. Aim to swoon with your words. A total of five winners would be announced and contacted on February 14, 2020.

Fantastic prizes are lined-up for grab for the best entry.

Aimart Realtors is a member of Aimart International, a company created to provide cutting-edge solutions to Nigerians.