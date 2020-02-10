Osun Accident Claims 10 Lives

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than 10 persons died in ghastly motor accident along Eripa-Otanayegbaju Road in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State.

The incident, according to investigation by THISDAY correspondent, forced the residents of the ancient town of Eripa mourning as they trooped out to sympathise with the victims.

The victims of the accident, an eyewitness said, were said to have finished participating in an annual Oke Maria pilgrimage in Otan Ayegabju, Osun State and were returning when their bus lost control and rammed into a fence.

The pilgrimage held between Saturday and yesterday morning saw thousands of worshippers gathered for prayers at Oke Maria mountain located in Otan Ayegbaju.

The bus was said to belong to SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lagere, Ile-Ife.

It was gathered that the vehicle lost control before ramming into a fence at the other side of the Iree/Eripa/Otan-Ayegbaju/Ila Expressway, causing the vehicle to fall in a ditch.

An eyewitness said about 10 persons died in the accident.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were on ground to evacuate the accident victims from the bus with the help of residents of the community.

As at the time of filing this report, the victims had been taken to a hospital in the state.

When contacted yesterday, Osun State Police Command confirmed the incident and said investigation has commenced to look into the accident.

Speaking with THISDAY, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Folashade Odoro, confirmed the accident and said the command had sent condolences messages to the affected families.

She remarked that dead bodies had been deposited at the mortuary while the injured persons are already receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.