Cuisine across Continents at Eko Hotel on Valentine’s Day

There will be seven different ways to say I love you across the seven restaurants at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, in February.

Across the seven seas and seven continents, love knows no bounds and can be expressed in different ways, wining and dining being a popular one. For those who would want to go this route in expressing their love on Valentine’s Day, Eko offers lovers different options, with different price ranges across its eclectic restaurants.

Diverse menus will “transport” partakers to different countries through culinary experiences unique to them.

These include Afrocentric continental fine dining at 88 Restaurant, Freaky Valentine’s at the Mexican-themed Crossroads and flavours and memories of Thailand at My Thai.

Lovers can also express love in Mandarin at the RED Chinese Restaurant or go on a journey to the south of France via the Asian continent at the fusion Sky Restaurant.

The 1415 Restaurant promises the best of land and sea with its unique steakhouse and seafood offerings, while both the Lagoon Breeze Restaurant with its continental menu, and the Lagos Irish Pub have something for singles and the taken.

Each restaurant has special Valentine deals unique to them, which are priced accordingly. They range from buffet-style candlelight dinner for two by the pool, to traditional Asian dinners, with the common thread running through all restaurant packages being complimentary glasses of champagne.