Champagne Brand, Montaudon, Commences Operations in Nigeria

In Brief

Montaudon, one of the world’s most respected Champagne brands, announced at the weekend it has launched its operations in Nigeria, while also floating a dedicated e-commerce platform and rolling out special appreciation packages for discerning champagne lovers and event organizers.

Montaudon’s export manager, Mr. Darodes de Tailly, stated further that the champagne powerhouse had launched www.montaudon.ng as a one stop e-commerce platform where consumers can order with ease from anywhere in Nigeria.

“The online portal is able to help buyers track their orders. By browsing through the site, you will learn about the brand’s rich history, educate yourself about champagne, view our full product range, see the Big M Special Offer and purchase with ease.”