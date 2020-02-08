Temi and Mr Eazy Storm-free Lovebirds on a Mission

Supersaturday

Musician, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, and his girlfriend/fashion entrepreneur, Temi, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, are proving that some celebrities are capable of sustaining controversy-free relationships. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

Three years together in a romantic relationship is a long time in the present Nigerian entertainment industry. The reason for this assumption is very clear. The Nigerian industry, like America’s, is one that has seen many celebrity relationships fail within a short space of time due to one reason or the other which is best known to them. This has left many with the conclusion that celebrity relationships are ill-fated.

However, a particular relationship has been one of intense interest and not so private in the entertainment industry. That is the relationship between musician Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, and his girlfriend/fashion entrepreneur, Temi Otedola. From beautiful vacation photos to expensive gifts and surprise treats to each other, Mr Eazi and Temi, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, are showing that celebrities are capable of having controversy-free relationships.

The duo have maintained a beautiful relationship and it is interesting to note that both are keeping track. For all the times, these two lovers share sweet photos of their love life on Insta stories. The two first met when Temi’s sister, DJ Cuppy, who is a friend to Eazi, 28, invited him to one of her shows in London.

Recently both lovers celebrated three years together on January 29, 2020. On that date, a post that first emanated from Temi’s Instagram handle @jtofashion revealed they have been dating for three years.

In Temi’s post, which she shared alongside a picture of herself and the singer, the fashion vlogger simply captioned it “3 years”, which seems more like an update to their fans about her relationship with Mr Eazi. The shared photo shows the couple `loved-up’ in a lovey-dovey mood with Mr Eazi, placing a soft kiss on her shoulder while she stares at him. To which the singer commented “Ololufe Mi! My Queen!”

The post saw several A-list artistes and fans gush and lineup comments, including that of DJ Cuppy which made known her thoughts of a boyfriend. She wrote: “Okay, f*** this, I’m getting a boyfriend.” Ever since their relationship became a thing of public knowledge, it has elicited interest among Nigerians for the reason being that Temi, who would soon turn 24, is Otedola’s third daughter.

As with every celebrity relationship, people have always had one thing or the other to say about their romance – from their fans supporting their public display of affection to those who deride Temi for dating Eazi, because in their words “she can do better,” there’s been no shortage of opinion on this popular couple. An opinion of recent by a friend even followed that Eazi’s career is neither here nor there.

Another even suggested that Eazi has been thriving on his relationship with Temi. And I’m like how?! Eazi is still in the frontline. Even legendary OAP and music entertainment mogul Olisa Adibua, recently acknowledged this on a different topic, saying, “The music industry now is structured in four categories now… you have the mainstream; people like Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and Mr Eazi!”

Mr Eazi gained international audience following the release of the Efya-assisted single “Skin Tight”. Temi on her part has maintained her fame with her excellent designs and sense of clothing and wardrobe style. This she recently capped with acting. While some would love to see them get married already, it doesn’t seem so going by their separate career interests and focus which largely make it seem far from their thoughts. Not even to young lovers of their age, particularly Eazi.

On one occasion, Mr Eazi took to his Twitter page to share a picture of him holding a bouquet of flowers at a wedding party. However, Temi upon seeing the post gave a very interesting response, “Just passing”. Despite all of this, Mr Eazi and Temi have stayed strong in their commitment and love for each other. The adorable duo have continued to flaunt their support for each other, documenting and sharing many of their loving moments on social media. The love between Temi and Mr Eazi has continued to surprise and inspire their fans.

Whether it is the intimate images of their holidays that remind one of the beautiful young love or the enviable surprise gifts, this relationship has been one of the most interesting ones that observers wouldn’t fail to notice especially now that Valentine Day is fast approaching. For all the times these two lovers shared a sweet photo of their love life on Instagram, they‘ve left both supporters and naysayers amazed by just how far they‘ve come.

The relationship between both of them has grown stronger even beyond the initial speculations and rumours surrounding it that Mr Eazi was reported to have said, “I don’t think there is anything hidden about it. Temi is my one and only girlfriend.” A relationship that has got him even more admiration, once reacting to his affair with Temi that it was because of the business mogul’s wealth that he’s dating her; the singer had said “I feel like at the end of the day what comes out of me is in me. You know people can say what they want to say.”

Mr Eazy is the pioneer of Banku music, a fusion sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns. He relocated to Kumasi in 2008 and enrolled at KNUST, where he began booking artistes to perform at college parties. He showed interest in music after recording a guest verse on “My Life”, a song that gained traction and became a popular record at KNUST. Mr Eazi released his debut mixtape About to Blow in July 2013. He gained an international audience following the release of the Efya-assisted single “Skin Tight”. His second mixtape Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1 – Accra To Lagos was released on 10 February 2017. In March 2018, Mr Eazi signed a record deal with Diplo’s label Mad Decent. He has also signed a licensing deal with Universal Africa, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

Mr Eazy was born in Port Harcourt, and grew up in an entrepreneurial home. His mother owned a small business and his father is a pilot. While attending primary school in Lagos, Mr. Eazi had a brief stint in the school’s choir. During his upbringing, he listened to records his dad would play for the family while having breakfast.

When he was 23 years old, he returned to Nigeria and opened his own e-commerce platform. He briefly worked for Schlumberger when he returned to Nigeria. His business ventures included soft drinks import, gold mining, and food distribution. He also established a party and promotion company called Swagger Entertainment. In 2014, Mr Eazi quit being a club promoter after an artiste failed to show up for the largest party he attempted to throw.