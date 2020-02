President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday departed Abuja for a five-day trip to Ethiopia. He departed from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the 33rd Ordinary Session of Presidents and Governments of the African Union. The president is expected back in Abuja on Wednesday.

