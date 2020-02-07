Osun Govt to Empower 200 Women on Quarterly Bases

As governor’s wife empowers 1000 women on agriculture

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Barrister Olubukola Olaboopo has assured that nothing less than 200 indigent women in the state would add value and stand on their own before the next quarter of the year.

Also the wife of the Governor, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola has empowered over 1000 women who are into agriculture by giving them seedlings, financial assistance to go and start something on their own.

Equally from time to time, the ministry and office of Her Excellency, have joined hands to empower women in the state not only in agriculture.

Olubukola while highlighting some the achievements recorded by the ministry in the last one year, said no stone will be left unturned in making sure women in the state are economically liberated.

Speaking on the menace of rape, domestic violence and other forms of oppression against women, the commissioner urged them to speak out any time their right are tampered with.

According to her:” We have immediately commenced activities so far, we have organised senstisation programme to commemorate elimination of violence against women and the whole of Osun came out to join us in the crusade.”

She remarked that the Deputy Governor of the state Mr Gboyega Alabi and all other cabinet members, all men and women from across the cadres were involved in the fight against violence against women in the state.

According to her “It was to sensitise our people that it is no longer tolerated for women to be violated and domestically abused.

“We are telling our people to speak out, if they don’t speak out, there is no way the government can assist them.

“Apart from that, we also have commemorated the International Women Right Day where we had all women in the state assembled.

“We were able to get resource person from Ministry of Justice who are legal luminaries to sensitise our women on what their rights are and for them to be able to identify when such right are violated and how they would able to seek redress when they notice that their rights are being violated.”

Olubukola added that the ministry, in collaboration with the ministry of Environment and Sanitation distributed cooking stoves to women in the state as part of the ministry’s empowerment programme.

She said the ministry and the office of the First Lady have also synergised to see that women in the state are gainfully employed through myriads of empowerment programmes.

Other areas where the ministry intends to focus its attention on includes sports, SMEs, among others.

“We are also looking at working in the interests of women who are in sports. We are planning to host Osun Women Run. It is going to be a marathon exercise. We would be attracting women who are in sports from South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia and other African and international countries”, she added.