MASVI Powers Owan West Cycling Classic Tour

The organisers of the maiden edition of Owan West Cycling Tour scheduled to hold in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, has announced a new sponsor for the tournament.

MASVI and Sons Nigeria Limited has taken up the sponsorship of the tournament aimed at empowering the youths of the local govt as well as prepare them for the National Sports Festival which Edo State is hosting in Mrach this year.

Hon Frank Ilaboya, the Executive Chairman of the local government made this known last night in a press statement.

“We are happy to announce that MASVI and Sons Limited has gladly agreed to sponsor the tour,” an excited Hon Ilaboya said.

The Cycling Tour will now be known as MASVI/Owan West Cycling Classic. MASVI, owned and managed by an illustrious son of Owan West, is into haulage and petroleum products, with branches across the country.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Moses Ajayi, MASVI’s sponsorship will help to galvanize support for the various youth empowerments schemes introduced by the Executive Chairman of Owan West, Hon Frank Ilaboya.

“I have been following the progress being made by Hon Ilaboya- led administration in my local govt, especially in the area of youth empowerment, and I think he has been doing quite well. And our coming in is to support the good job he is doing.

“We all need to join hands with the govt to invest in our youths and sports offer a veritable platform to keep the youth busy.

“Outside the empowerment angle, Hon Ilaboya has also explained to me that the race will be used to prepare the cyclists for the National Sports Festival. Again, we will be glad to contribute our quota to Edo State winning the Festival.

“We hope to continue to do this on an annual basis,” Mr Ajayi added

Following the latest development, the tour earlier fixed for February 21-23 will now hold from February 28- to March 1, 2020.

Seven states, namely Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa and Edo will be participating in the one day classic.

According to the spokesman of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Osaretin Emuze the above states were selected due to their ranking in the country.

“We have to carefully select the states to give the event the quality it deserves as the cyclists prepare for the National Sports Festival.”

Over 100 Cyclists and officials are expected to take part in the event.

“Next week, we will be in Owan West to do the mapping of the routes and finalise all the arrangements. Hon Frank Ilaboya, being a sportsman to the core has promised to make the event one of the best ever in recent times.

“Last year, the former two time Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, hosted our Commissaire course for budding officiating officials and it was an awesome time with over 60 participants,” Emuze noted.

Male cyclists are expected to ride 140 kilometres while the female will go 80 km.