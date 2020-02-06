Why Police Inspector Committed Suicide in Lagos, Says PPRO

A Police Inspector, Okon Essien, who was detained at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for allegedly shooting and killing one Mr Hassan Stanley has allegedly killed himself to avoid trial.

The Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesman, Mr. Bala Elkana, said Essien was arrested at Akodo area of the state on January 1, 2020, alongside three of his colleagues namely: Inspector Lawrence Adegboye, Inspector Olorunloju Olusegun and Sgt. Ovbioghi Joseph.

“The Police officers intercepted four suspects namely: Samson Ugonah, Omachi Godwin, Hassan Stanley and Prosper Okoye along Area 12, Offshore Oil, Dangote Refinery Project, Akodo.

“Inspector Essien is alleged to have shot at one of the suspects, Stanley, resulting in his death. The policemen were arrested and taken to SCID, Yaba, for investigation,” he said in a statement.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Elkana said that Essien was alleged to have killed himself while in custody.

“His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.