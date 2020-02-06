Ogun Rejects Commercial Motorcyclists

The Ogun State government has said that its doors would not be opened to accommodate commercial motorcyclists whose operations were recently restricted by the Lagos State government.

In a statement issued wednesday by Hon Remmy Hazzan, who is the Special Adviser on Public Communications to Governor Dapo Abiodun, the state government noted

that operation of these motorcyclists is fraught with many challenges, including that of security, which is the reason their operations have either been totally banned or restricted in many parts of the country.

He said that Ogun State does not have the capacity to cope with the menace and security challenges the influx of the operators from Lagos and any other neighbouring state would pose.

He said that deploying motorcycles for commercial operation is not in the schedule of the National Transportation policy, adding that the state government is already looking into the issue with a view to coming out with a clear policy direction.