First Comprehensive Digital Awards in Africa to Hold in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

The maiden edition of the annual GAGE Awards for the digital space in Nigeria is set to hold on Saturday February 22 at 6pm at the Eko Hotels and Suites to celebrate digital excellence and gauge performances recorded in the digital ecosystem last year.

The organisation divulged this during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, at Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday.

According to the convener of the awards, Mr. Johnson Anorh, the award aims to drive pace of innovation, attract new talents to the digital space in Nigeria and spotlight the achievements by innovative minds in the digital space.

“GAGE awards is in line with the SMART city initiative of the Lagos State. So, our courtesy visit was to invite the governor, the commissioner and other commissioners to be part of the occasion,” Anorh expressed.

The awards, which will be in 24 categories, further seek to acknowledge individuals, brands, businesses, and firms.

Awards for 2019 review include: Banking App of the Year, Data Service Provider of the Year, Digital Artiste of the Year, and Break out APP of the year, Online Comedian of the Year among others.

He added: “The award will review their contributions by means of innovations and creativity to the digital space last year. This is to recognise hard work,and spotlight excellence. We are celebrating the good of the web.”

Continuing, he said that the initiative tried to maintain the level of neutrality. We put it out to the public for voting so that it would be as legit as possible. Online voting began since January 16th and will end on February 9th. And PriceWaterhouseCoopers are the process audit partners to ensure only the best wins.

Present at the courtesy visit and presentation of GAGE trophy were: the Marketing Communications Agency; Oaklands and Johnson, Bamikole Akinwumi; Tade Adeyeye of GAGE Awards and Joan Egbonu of GAGE Awards.