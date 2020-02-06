Delta Police Arrest Seven over Killing of Policemen

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Police Command has arrested seven persons over the alleged killing of three policemen attached to the command by suspected Fulani herdsmen who reportedly attacked their patrol team on the Ugbolu-Illah Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY learnt that the patrol team had mounted a checkpoint on the road when the assailants launched a surprise attack last Tuesday night, leaving four policemen critically injured.

A local source said trouble started when three men on a motorcycle refused to stop when flagged down by the policemen despite an apparent attempt by one of them to frighten the motorcyclist to stop by pulling out a gun.

The source, who said he joined other good Samaritans who rushed to the scene and eventually helped the injured policemen to hospital in Asaba, noted that instead of fleeing, the criminals confronted the policemen in a fierce combat.

According to the source, “The Fulani men shot two policemen and one of them pulled out a dagger and stabbed the third policeman to death. When we heard the gunshots and noise, some of us rushed in and helped to take the bodies of the three police officers to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Asaba.

However, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, while confirming the incident yesterday evening, insisted that only one of the policemen had died.

Inuwa said: “Our men were attacked which led to the death of one after saving the lives of a Sienna driver along with two others when our patrol team by our boarder with Edo State responded. The Sienna car riddled with bullets is under investigation in Edo State.”