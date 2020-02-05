SOCCIMA: Sokoto Trade Fair to Feature Foreign Exhibitors

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SOCCIMA) has said the forthcoming 2020 Sokoto 11th International Trade Fair will feature some foreign exhibitors to strengthen business, trade and investment opportunity in the state and the country as a whole.

The President, SOCCIMA, Alhaji Mu’azu Bello MaiWurno, while briefing newsmen on Wednesday at the Press Centre, Zuru road, Sokoto, said foreign exhibitors from Niger Republic and other nearby countries are expected to participate in the exhibition.

He further explained that the multi sectoral event had grown exceedingly in scope and strength as one of the biggest trade platforms for international and domestic exhibitors to promote new product lines, access new markets, build business relationship and grasp developing trend.

THISDAY gathered that the fair, which is scheduled to hold from 10th – 24th March, 2020, would also feature a roundtable focused on the theme: “Revitalizing the Agricultural and Solid Mineral Sectors as Key to Economic Diversification of Sokoto State and the Nation”.

“Basically, our mandate is to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and hand hold them till they get to matured,” he said.

According to MaiWurno, they will use the platform to canvass and encourage people to patronize and consume locally made products.

He stated that the trade fair would explore options and proffer solutions to how better small and medium enterprises SMEs could be managed and upgraded to be able to contribute meaningfully to economic development.

The SOCCIMA president said that the chamber will partner with Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCN), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dangote Group, Sahara Bakers Eatery and Confectioneries, Rima Foam, AGG mall Fodio mall Yushau Abdullahi Furniture factory, Alkanci Furniture’s and Sokoto Rima Basin for successful hosting.

He however commended the Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for the financial and moral support and also lauded the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III for his fatherly support.