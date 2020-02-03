Fairtrade Unveils Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria 2020

Fairtrade, one of the leading organizers of professional international trade shows and convener of the agrofood and plastprintpack Nigeria, held a get-together and briefing at the office of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Lagos to officially unveil the 6th agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2020.

The get-together took place to discuss and underline the agenda for this year’s edition of the exhibition and conference which seeks to address growth strategies for the industry in Nigeria and is scheduled to hold from 24 to 26 March 2020 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

The event was well attended by Nigerian and international institutional partners, members of the diplomatic corps and economic missions, major exhibitors, associations and the press.

Paul März, Managing Director of fairtrade stated that the trade show plays a key role in promoting food technology in Nigeria and showcasing the latest technology for food and drink production and packaging.

The tradeshow is a platform for valuable business contacts. The exhibitors who already confirmed their participation come from Austria, Benin, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Tunisia, UAE and Ukraine.

Concerning official national group pavilions, China, Flanders / Belgium, Germany and Italy will again present themselves officially.