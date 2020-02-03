Edo APC accuses Oshiomhole, EPM of stirring violence, crisis

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the activities of the suspended National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his co-dissidents in the proscribed Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) are causing violence and crisis in the state.

In a statement, the State’s Publicity Secretary, Reverend Joseph Osagiede, said Oshiomhole and his co-dissidents are hell-bent on pushing Edo State to the precipice with the intent of creating the impression that law and order has broken down in the state, so that a state of emergency will be declared by the authorities.

According to Osagiede, Comrade Oshiomhole’s unholy romance with the EPM has continually threatened the peace in the state, causing bodily harm to Edo people and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

He said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has over time expressed worry over the activities of the suspended National Chairman of the Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in clandestine attempts to cause violence and disrupt peace and safety in Edo State.

“In the past few months, Comrade Oshiomhole, has repeatedly disregarded directives from the state government and other law enforcement agencies, including the Nigerian Police Force and the judiciary.

“The issues took another turn for the worse at the weekend, when Oshiomhole along with his lieutenants in the proscribed Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) resorted to the use of explosives and other dangerous weapons in some parts of the state, thereby endangering the lives of law-abiding citizens”

Noting that the embattled National Chairman was desperate in his selfish attempt to remove Governor Obaseki, Osagiede said, “In his strong-headed approach to entrenching himself as a godfather in Edo State and oust Governor Godwin out of office, Oshiomhole has continued to fan the embers of division, promoting violence and disaffection among the genuine members and leaders of the APC in the state using imported mercenaries.

“These actions, which by the least are despicable and condemnable, does not in any term represent the glorified position of a National Chairman of a party, who is expected promote peace and unity. It’s even more painful to know that Edo is the home state of this same man who is ushering it into crisis. Which sane man puts his own house on fire?

“As Governor of Edo State between 2008 and 2016, Comrade Oshiomhole would never have tolerated such acts of lawlessness in his usual bravado and egoistic style of operation”, he added.

The statement further reads: “Comrade Oshiomhole has also continued to parade one Col. David Imuse (rtd) as chairman of the APC in the state, in violation of a court order, restraining Col. Imuse from parading himself or anyone from dealing with him as chairman of the party in Edo State.

“Comrade Oshiomhole orchestrated the State House of Assembly primaries to fix his stooges so as to impeach the governor and when this failed, he masterminded the crisis in the State Assembly, by housing 14 lawmakers-elect in Abuja, who should rather be in Edo representing their people. Though the seats of these dissident lawmakers have been declared vacant by the leadership of the House.

The party, however called on the Presidency and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to call Comrade Oshiomhole to order so that his destructive descent to violence does not erode the good legacies that have been built over the years by the APC in Edo State.