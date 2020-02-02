Kaduna: Bandits Kill Seminarian after Three Weeks in Captivity

By John Shiklam

One of the four students of the Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, who were kidnapped by gunmen about three weeks ago, has been killed by his abductors.

The four students were abducted on January 9, when the bandits invaded the school located at Kakau, along the dreaded Kaduna-Abuja road, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Three of the students had earlier been released following the payment of undisclosed amount of money as ransom.

The seminarian, whose name was given as Nnadi Michael, was said to have been murdered by the bandits on a date that could not be confirmed.

The Registrar of the school, Rev. Fr. Joel Usman, who confirm the killing of Michael in a statement, said: “This is to inform all our friends and well wishers that the remaining abducted Seminarian has been found dead.

“Thank you very much for your prayerful support. Let us keep praying for Nigeria is in great distress.

“Please let us remain faithful in the Risen Lord. May the soul of our brother, Nnadi Michael and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace with the Lord.”

Yakubu Sabo, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, could not be reached for reaction as his mobile phone was switched off.