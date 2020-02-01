New Peugeot 2008 Elected SUV Compact Business 2020

By Bennett Oghifo

The fifth edition of the “Business Cars of the Year” awards was held on 24 January 2020 in Paris on the initiative of “Kilomètres Entreprise” magazine. The new SUV PEUGEOT 2008 received first prize in the “SUV Compact Business” category.

The prizes were awarded by a jury of eleven journalists from the editorial staff of “Kilometers Entreprise”. Eight trophies were at stake for a total of 54 vehicles selected from the novelties meeting the criteria of “business” vehicle for professional use in business.

In the “Compact Business SUV” category of 2020, the new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV won the trophy in front of 6 contenders with a total of 42 points, the second receiving 28 points.

“I am very proud to receive this award today, the new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV is starting to market and the first feedback is very encouraging with this vehicle in the B-SUV segment. It attracts by its particularly powerful and athletic style, multi-energies, it offers the freedom of choice for the park managers among three types of motorizations: electric, petrol and Diesel, offering sensations extraordinarily stimulating and efficient. “- Hugues de Laage – Director PSA Corporate Sales France.