JAC-Elizade Scoops Three Automobile Industry-leading Awards

By Bennett Oghifo

Due to its soaring profile and acceptability in the Nigerian market, famous JAC Motors, being promoted by Elizade Autoland, bagged three awards in 2019.

The automobile brand clinched the prestigious accolades at Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Awards and the Nigeria Automotive Industry Awards held in Lagos on the 17th of December and 27th of November respectively.

The two industry bodies honoured JAC Motors with the Most Improved Brand of the Year awards. The award in this category celebrates outstanding automobile initiatives that have had the most positive impact in the industry.

In addition, Nigeria Automotive Industry Awards’ “Truck Brand

of the Year” was also received by JAC Motors.

It would be recalled that in 2019, JAC Motors launched its Mech Fest initiative where it offered automobile technicians trainings, tool boxes and overalls.

This initiative is to further empower and drive professionalism amongst technicians in Nigeria starting with Lagos. It is no doubt JAC Motors was recognized for its outstanding products and noticeable deed in the industry.

Commenting on the Awards, Demola Ade-ojo, MD/CEO, Elizade Autoland JAC Limited, authorized JAC vehicles distributor in Nigeria, applauded the organizers of both events for their consistency in identifying deserving brands and companies across Nigeria and according them the recognition, commendation and celebration that are due to them.

He added that: “For us at Elizade Autoland JAC, we strive to be better year on year and as a forward thinking organization that we are, we will always be innovative in our approach to doing business. We are known to our existing customers to sell value beyond products and for coming years, we look forward to breaking the glass ceiling in the automobile industry with the way we do business.”

JAC Motors is the only Chinese brand with full range of vehicles across all segments in Nigeria. Some of the models include the J4 sedan, S2, S3, S5, S7 (SUVs) as well as T6 pickup, Sunray bus X5 pickup, L40 Truck and the N-Series-3tons, 4tons, 5tons, 7tons and 10tons which can be adopted to various applications.