Meet CSP Titilayo Oriyomi- Oluwasanmi, CRAN Police Person of the Year

Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the Officer in charge of Lagos State Traffic, popularly known as Motopol, CSP Titilayo Oriyomi- Oluwasanmi Oriyomi, who was once the cover of THIS WEEKEND pull-out magazine from the stables of the widely-read and influential THISDAY Newspaper, has recorded another feat by bagging CRAN Police Officer of the Year

CSP Titilayo Oriyomi-Oluwasanmi is not an ordinary woman. A consummate wife, hands-on mother and very importantly, the Officer in charge of Lagos State Traffic, Oluwasanmi is charged with the duty of clearing Lagos roads of traffic, a Herculean task one must admit.

As Motopol Lagos, she recently emerged winner as Police Officer of the Year 2019, an award given to her by Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN), after she trumped others in the poll conducted in-house without the knowledge of the contenders.

For the uninitiated, Oluwasanmi had made the cover of this magazine last year with the headline ‘The Face of Traffic Policing in Lagos’. The qualities she exhibited that qualified her still hasn’t changed, little wonder CRAN found her worthy to take the crown this year. That of 2018 was won by the Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS), DCP Tunji Disu.

Call her the face of traffic policing in Lagos and you won’t be wrong. In her capacity as Motorpol, she has reformed the ideals of traffic policing. Since assumption of office as Motopol, she has faced the task of decongesting Lagos squarely. From ensuring her officers understand that their primary assignment is to decongest traffic, to making sure they dress smarter in their uniforms and are more cordial in their dealings with motorists unlike the situation before, Oluwasanmi has also ensured that they are always on their their duty posts to avoid giving false reports.

She has also gone above and beyond to fix bad roads with her unit because of the traffic snarl it was causing. They look for debris from construction sites to fill potholes and patch up the road. For her, it is not just to control traffic but to first find out what is causing the traffic and then fix it.

According to CRAN President, Mr. Sunday Odita, the trophy will be presented to her in February for scoring the highest mark, thus beating others with a wide margin in a voting process by members of the association on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

He said: “To her credit, she is a very hardworking, disciplined and skilful police officer with knowledge in community policing. It was a well-deserved win.”

Awards

Oluwasanmi has so far garnered over 40 awards both internationally and locally. Some of them include the Police Community Relation Committee Award (Merit award as DTO Lion Building), PCRC Award (Merit Award) 2014, Bible Society of Nigeria Award (Award of Honor & Contribution to Bible Course) 2015, Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria Award (Distinguished Award in Crime Fighting) 2015, West African Regional Partnership for Peace & Security Award (Merit Award as DPO Ilasamaja, Lead-Time African Magazine Award (Recognition for Outstanding & Dedication) 2016, and Christian Event Watch Magazine Award ( Award for Energetic Solder of Christ & Excellence, Dedication Officer of Law and Security) 2016.

Others include the Nigeria Peace Magazine Award (Leadership Ambassador Award ) 2016, African Voice of Peace Initiative Award (Managerial Merit Award of Excellence) 2016, Leadership Hope Media Award (Leadership Ambassador Award) 2016, ICON Africa Media Award (Prestigious Africa Merit Gold Award) 2016, Voice of Peace Initiative National Building Award (Good Ambassador and Quality Leadership ) 2016, Global Legend Media Award (Global Legend DPO of the Year) 2016, Hall Of Fame Award (DPO of the Year Award) 2017, Crime Link Publication Award (DPO of the year and Pragmatic Leadership) and Society of National Peace & Leadership Award (Excellence in Crime Fighting Award) 2017.

Also she was awarded with Crime Link Publication Award (Outstanding & Distinguished DPO of the Year) 2017, The Apostolic Church Nigeria Ilasamaja (Meritorious Award of Excellence) 2017, Lagos Watch Award (Star Award of Excellence & Distinction) 2017, National Peace Movement Award (Charismatic Leadership Award) 2017, National Association against Drug and Crime Award (Pragmatic Leadership Award), Transparency Nigeria Award (Most Transparent Police Officer of the Year) 2017, Voice of Peace Initiative Award (Peace Ambassador in Nation Building) 2018, Crime Fighter Award of Excellence (Recognition for Excellence ) and West Africa Media Community Award (The Pride News Paper Man of the Year Award) 2019.

She also got the Fresh Fact Magazine Eminence Award (Most Outstanding DPO), Security Watch Africa (Golden Star Award), Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria Award (Police Office of the year), Africa Security Watch award (Best Anti-Crime Police officer in West Africa), JTAH Award (Special Recognition Award for Dedication and Hard Work), CRAN Award (Award for Gallantry in Police Duties), Voice out Nigeria News (National Pride Award) 2019, City Award (Remarkable Work as CSP in Lagos State and Entire south-west) 2019, Committee for the Defense of Human Right CDHR Award (Award for Excellence for Security Service & Security Personnel of the Year) 2019, JTTAH foundation and Voice out Nigeria News awards and in November last year, she was in Dubai where she bagged Security Watch Africa Awards on Most Innovative Urban Traffic Management Officer.

Profile

CSP Oluwasanmi was born in Lagos in the early 70s and she attended primary and secondary school in lagos. She is a graduate of Philosophy from Ogun State Univeristy, now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye. She also has a Masters Degree in Leadership and Management from the London School of Management. In 2015, she also attended the Police Officer’s Course in Management in Guandong Police Academy, Guangzhou, China.

After her NYSC programme she enlisted into the Nigeria Police as a cadet ASP in 2002. She was trained at Police Academy, Wudil, Kano. Oluwasanmi is happily married and blessed with children.