Madrid Derby, Premier League Games Live on GOtv

A fierce football rivalry will be rekindled on Saturday in La Liga when Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid clash in the Madrid Derby at Estadio Santiago Bernabau live on GOtv.

The game, which will be the 166th encounter between both teams in La Liga, will be broadcast live on Saturday at 4pm on SuperSport Select 4 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

The two giants come face-to-face for the second time in the league this season after the 0-0 result in the reverse fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Real Madrid will want to consolidate their grip atop the league table after they leapfrogged their archrivals, Barcelona, courtesy of a 1-0 win against Real Valladolid.

Los Blancos will miss its injured star winger, Eden Hazard, but manager Zinedine Zidane will be able to call on in-form goal-scorer, Karim Benzema, the midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro, and defender and captain Sergio Ramos to march the team to victory.

Atletico, meanwhile, will want to use this fixture to avenge their loss to their city rivals in the final of the Spanish Super Cup held earlier this month. But Los Rojiblancos are having a difficult season, as they are struggling and are currently fifth on the log. However, manager Diego Simeone has a galaxy of stars he can call on to deliver the needed result against their rivals and invigorate their campaign, including attackers Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata; midfielders Thomas Partey and Saul Niguez and defender Stefan Savic.

Also on Saturday, Premier League leaders, Liverpool, will host Southampton at Anfield. The game kicks off at 4pm and will be live on SuperSport Select 2

Liverpool extended their 16-point lead atop the table after they overcame a difficult Wolverhampton Wanderers last week. The Reds look set to dethrone Manchester City as league champions and break their 30-year wait for a league title.

Although the club may be without the injured Sadio Mane, manager Jurgen Klopp will be counting on attackers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, midfielder, defender Virgil Van Dijk and influential full-backs, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, to maintain their unbeaten run. They will, however, face a resurgent Southampton side, which has moved away from the brink of relegation and enjoyed a dramatic ascent to the top half of the table.

The Saints have won three of their last five games and manager Ralph Hasenhttl will hope that his squad, which includes their leading goalscorer, Danny Ings; James Ward-Prowse and captain Pierre-Emile Hojberg, continue their winning run.

Sunday game sees Arsenal will travel to the Turf Moor to face Burnley. The game is at 3pm and will be live on SuperSport Select 2