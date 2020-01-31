Fayemi Appoints Akwa Ibom Indigene as Executive Secretary

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Adhering to his administration’s policy that appointment would be based on merit, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Barrister Akaninyene Ekanem Akpan as Executive Secretary in the state civil service.

Akpan hails from Akwa Ibom State, South-south geo-political zone of the country.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said the appointment was a reward for excellence, diligence and hard work.

He said Akpan joined the state civil service as a Junior Counsel in the Ministry of Justice immediately after his National Youth Service (NYSC).

Disclosing that the appointment was merit-based, Fayemi added that he rose through the ranks to become a director (in charge of Legal Drafting and Corporate Law unit) in the ministry.

Akpan, according to Fayemi, has 25-year post call-to-bar experience.

“His appointment as Executive Secretary takes effect from February 1, 2020,” Fayemi said.