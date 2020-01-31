Dr. Elizabeth Mensah: Bridging Loan Gaps

Mary Ovie writes that for the Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Capital Limited, Dr Elizabeth Mensah, her passion lies in bridging loan gaps, especially for entrepreneurs and small businesses

Finance technology company, Blackstone Capital Limited has promised to put an end to the difficulties experienced by Nigerians just to access loans in the country. Blackstone, a finance institution, was set up primarily to bridge lending gaps in the activities of Nigerian commercial banks to individuals and small businesses in the wake of Nigeria’s renaissance as Africa’s business hub.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Blackstone Dr Elizabeth Mensah, the company is an innovative retail finance institution offering lifestyle products and services that suit the financial needs of our multi-segmented clientele base.

The company commenced business in April 2019 with a firm commitment to change the face of micro-lending in Nigeria. According to her, “At Blackstone, we pride ourselves as being tenacious, responsive, unique, service oriented and transparent (TRUST) in all our dealings.

“Our vision is to remain the leading most cost effective and innovative retail financial institution in Africa. The company will be reckoned as the most trusted, competent and profitable credit service provider in Lagos by 2024.

“We are poised to take over the market through our bouquet of innovative loan products, ease of loan accessibility, flexibility and pricing. Our services are delivered in a targeted way that puts into consideration our corporate relationships and clients’ preferences because we place a premium on inspiring trust and building lasting relationships through each individual customer life cycle.

“We have a team of like-minded people, mutually driven and supportive of each other. Our staff are friendly, creative and positively motivated towards collectively creating value for all our stakeholders.“

“Blackstone Capital provides short term funding to individuals and small businesses. We offer lifestyle products and services that suit financial needs of our customers.”

Speaking further about Ressdiva Integrated Services Nigeria Limited, Mensah said their services are top notch.

According to her, “we possess the requisite experience and expertise to deliver our promise. And it is on the premise of our core values that we are uniquely positioned to ensure that our operations, key performance indicators and deliverables give us the capacity in the areas of consultancy and advisory.

“We provide consultancy and advisory to clients on key sectors across the spectrum, such sector includes but not limited to; Marine, Oil & Gas (Up, middle and down- stream) and Real Estate & Property Development and all Tertiary Sectors of Industries. our mission is to be the superior company that revolutionises service delivery in all

tertiary sector of interest but not limited to marine, oil and gas, and real estate and MDAs through brilliant, phenomenal and excellent support service delivery.

“We have an undertaking to deliver incomparable and extraordinary result by transforming opportunities into possibility through the skilled capabilities of our employees.”

Mensah has quietly successfully built her two companies Ressdiva Integrated Services Nigeria Limited (RISNIL) and Blackstone Capital Limited. She has wealth of experiences in the banking and oil sectors. She is a career driven and outstanding professional banker with over 16 years’ experience in the industry. She started her banking career in the year 2000 with the then Eagle Bank Limited, before proceeding to Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank), and later to Sterling Bank.

She served as an officer up to the grade level of manager, during this period she amassed knowledge in Commercial and Retail/SME banking as well as Public sector business. She worked as a Human Resource Associate with Chevron Nigeria Limited and also had a stint with Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the Research & Development (R&D) unit in the year 1998.