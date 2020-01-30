Sickle Cell Patient Seeks Nigerians Support to Raise N10m for Kidney Transplant

A sickle cell patient, Catherine Onofua seeks Nigerians support to raise N10million for kidney transplant.

Three years ago, Onofua, who is also a single mother of two children was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

Being a petty trader, she could not afford the weekly dialysis and blood transfusions required to keep her alive. With the help of her immediate family, she was able to undergo several dialysis and blood transfusions at the General Hospital, Odan, till they ran out of funds.

Her Church, Catholic Church of Annunciation, Ajah, through the society of St. Vincent De Paul took up the support by funding the dialysis and blood transfusions whilst trying to raise N10million for kidney transplant for Catherine.

She thus appeal to all kindhearted people to donate generously to enable her have kidney transplant.

All donations should be made to: St. Vincent De Paul Society, Catholic Church of Annunciation. Fidelity Bank. Account number: 4110024245.