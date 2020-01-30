Nestle Pledges to Tackle Micronutrient Deficiency in Nigeria

Martins Ifijeh

As part of plans to reduce the prevalence of malnutrition, Nestle Nigeria has pledged to address the health challenges caused by micronutrient deficiency.

Speaking at the Golden Morn product relaunch at Nestle manufacturing site, Agbara, Ogun State recently, the Chief Executive Officer, Nestle Nigeria, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon said over 80 per cent of Nestle products sold in Nigeria are fortitied with micronutrients, reaching 34 million households in the country.

He said the company has since its establishment been nourishing Nigerians.

He aid: “Nestle has been nourishing Nigeria for over 58 years, delighting individuals and families with high quality nutritious products loved by many.

“This is in line with our purpose to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. An estimated 200 million people on the African continent are undernourished, and the numbers have increased by almost 20 per cent since the early 1990s.

“In Nigeria, almost 26 million people are undernourished according to the World Bank collection of development indicators for 2017.

“We are committed to helping to develop sustainable solutions to this menace through the inclusion of bio-fortilied crops and the fortification of our products.”

In his goodwill measage, the Head of Nutrition, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Chris Isokpunwu said Golden Morn can provide 24 per cent of iron needed in a day which will help battle micro nutrient defeciency. “We commend this laudable effort by Nestle and we look forward for more,” he said.

The Commissioner for Health, Ogun State, Dr. Tomi Coker said there was need to prioritise the healthy growth of children, as embraced by Ogun State government.

“Most caregivers have little time after hard labour to care for their children which also resuls to malnutrition. It is our responsibility to provide our children healthy lives, as this will in turn help our economy,” she said.