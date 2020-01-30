Ekpenyong Takes Oath As Senator

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate on Thursday administered oath of office on Senator Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Akwa-Ibom North-West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The legislator took the oath administered by the Deputy Clerk of the Senate, Musa Abdullahi, at about 10:40 am after the adoption of the votes and proceedings for Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Ekpenyong defeated the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the re-run election for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district, held last Saturday in Essien Udim Local Government Council.