AFN: Abuja Court Rejects Gusau’s Restraining order

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The motion for a restraining order by sacked President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Ibrahim Shehu Gusau against the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, was on Wednesday rejected.

Gasau, who in December last year, was removed by the board of AFN had approached Justice Oti Agabaza of the FCT High Court, in Jabi, Abuja for the restraining order against the ministry and other parties.

But Justice Agabaza outrightly declined to entertain his motion.

Rather, the court adjourned until March 4, 2020when the preliminary objection raised by the Ministry would be heard.

The Ministry’s application is seeking dismissal of Gusau’s case by challenging the court’s jurisdiction in a case he filed against respondents, including, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development; Acting AFN President, Olamide George; and Secretary, Adisa Beyioku.

Agrrieved AFN board members had at the federation’s General congress forced Gusau to step aside while George acted as president upon conclusion of investigation of sundry allegations on the running of the federation.

Gusau’s fate was later sealed by a panel of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), which ruled his declaration of autonomy for the AFN from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to be out of order and impossible because the ministry is the supervisory authority for National Sport Federations in the country.