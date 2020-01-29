West Ham Agree £13m on Slavia Prague’s

Tomas Soucek

West Ham have agreed a £13m deal to sign Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague.

Manager David Moyes confirmed Soucek, 24, is undergoing a medical at the Hammers’ Rush Green training ground.

“He fits the profile of the player I want,” Moyes said of Soucek, who has 25 caps for his country.

Moyes, who replaced Manuel Pellegrini on 30 December, said the club have also submitted a bid for another player, who is believed to be a right-back.

Soucek has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Slavia this season.

West Ham are 17th in the Premier League table, outside of the relegation places only on goal difference.

“We are in a difficult period where we need experienced players,” added Moyes, who is in his second spell at the club.

“At the moment he (Soucek) ticks a lot of boxes. We need to give him an opportunity and time to settle in.”