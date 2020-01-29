No Crisis in UPU, Says Group

A group, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide has said the is no crisis in its fold as alleged by its former President General, Chief Joe Omene.

A statement signed by Hon. Abel Oshevire, National Publicity Secretary, of the group on Tuesday, said “The attention of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) worldwide, has been drawn to an allegation by Chief Joe Omene that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, is responsible for an imaginary crisis in the UPU.

“Ordinarily, we had intended to ignore Chief Omene, the former President-General of the UPU. However, given the fact that the allegation could convey a wrong impression in the minds of those not conversant with the workings of the UPU, we have decided to put the records straight.

“Let it be stated for the umpteenth time that there is no crisis in the UPU, under the control of Olorogun Moses Taiga, who was first elected President- General on December 6th, 2016, for a three-year term and was re-elected on 5th December, 2019, for another three-year term.”

It stated that Chief Omene duly served out his tenure and was replaced with Olorogun Taiga in a legally constituted national congress of the UPU that had most of the royal fathers and delegates from all the 24 kingdoms of the Urhobo Nation in attendance.

It alleged that it was most unfortunate that since Chief Omene ceased to be the president general, he had continued to engage in actions and utterances that were “embarrassing, shameful, disgraceful and unbefitting of his person and former position.”

The statement further said “It beats our imagination why Omene has chosen to drag Governor Okowa’s name into a non-existing crisis in the UPU. We believe and conclude that he is merely seeking attention and relevance by that reckless, unguarded and provocative allegation.

“Rather than this constant tantrums in the media in the failed attempts to mislead, misinform and curry favours, we urge Omene to take bold and firm steps at appeasing the Urhobo Nation and reintegrating himself into Urhobo society by seeking forgiveness…”