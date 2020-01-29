Kogi Assembly Screens, Confirms 17 Commissioner-nominees

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State House of Assembly has screened and cleared a list of 17 commissioner-nominees sent to the Assembly by Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole, had earlier announced that the Assembly received a letter from the governor requesting it to screen 17 commissioner-nominees.

The nominees presented themselves for the screening exercise, but the Assembly gave priority to all former lawmakers who were nominated as commissioners to be screened by asking them to take a bow and go.

While other nominees were subsequently screened one after the other.

Those screened are: Mohammed Sani, Asiwaju Ashiru, Abubakar Ohere, David Apeh, Joseph Baron, David Oniye, Idris Musa, Wemi Jones, Kingsely Olorunfemi Fanwo, Abdulsalam Ozigij, Abdulnumini Danga, Haruna Audu, Adewale Victor Omofaye, Hajiya Fatimah Aliyu, Gabriel Yunisa Olofu, and Bashiru Abubakar Gegu.

All the commissioner-nominees are expected to be inaugurated today (Wednesday) and be assigned portfolios accordingly.