APC Leadership Backs Doguwa as House Majority Leader

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has given tacit approval to a member representing Tudunwada/Doguwa federal constituency in the House of Representative, Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, as the Majority Leader.

A Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna had sacked Doguwa, who was the Majority Leader in the House and ordered a fresh election, but he later won the rerun election.

Doguwa, who was in company of Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and other lawmakers from Kano State, yesterday met with the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, where they presented Doguwa’s Certificate of Return to him.

Oshiomhole said: “Let me say that from the reaction of your colleagues, the Speaker was in Kano, the Deputy Leader, was also in Kano and it was for nothing that they chose not to fill that position because like members of your constituency who elected you, they were also waiting to re-elect you.”

“I believe that God gave you a second chance. That the Speaker was in Kano means that he holds you in high esteem. They deliberately decided not to fill the vacancy, and just like us, they were confident that the people of your constituency will return you to the House. I don’t think I should say more than that.”

Accordingly to Ganduje, “This certificate is very important to us because it is a certificate that is carrying two caps. One it is carrying the cap for