OVH Energy Appoints Mumuni Dagazau as COO

OVH Energy, licensee of Oando retail brand, has announced the appointment of Mumuni Dagazau as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Mumuni Dagazau is a business strategist with over 30 years’ experience in the private sector. Prior to his appointment, he was Chief Operating Officer at A.A. Rano Nigeria Limited. Dagazau is vastly experienced in establishing operational organizational optimization across diverse industries with core competence in the Oil and Gas sector.

Mumuni Dagazau has over the years, in various capacities, become recognized for his talent in Strategy Development, Process Optimization, Corporate Vision actualization with maximum revenue generation. As Chief Operating Officer of OVH Energy, he will be responsible for Supply and Trading; Customer Service; Sales and Marketing; ASPM; Engineering and Terminal business.

Dagazu stands out as a professional with the unique ability to convert strategic plans into reality. In his previous roles, he has guided companies to establish themselves as viable businesses. He is an associate member of the Association of Business Executives, United Kingdom and Alumnus of Valley Forge Military Academy in the Unites States.

“We are pleased to have Dagazau join OVH Energy Marketing. His strong background in operational organizational optimization coupled with his technical expertise make him an ideal person to take on this position. His appointment is also an indication of our commitment to build a business that continually provides our customers with products and services of the highest standards.” said Huub Stokman, CEO OVH Energy.

Commenting on his appointment, Mumuni Dagazau said “I am excited to lead operations for OVH Energy Marketing. There are significant contributions that this Company has made to the downstream business and indeed the Nigerian economy, and I am confident that together with the capable team here, we will continue to do significant work seamlessly and with utmost integrity”.

OVH Energy Marketing is the marketer of choice providing trusted petroleum products and services in Nigeria with expertise in jetty and terminaling services as well as the marketing and distribution of refined petroleum products for retail, commercial and industrial purposes.