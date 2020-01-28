Nasty C And Tiwa Savage Perform In Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase

Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase gave industry insiders front row seats to intimate performances by UMG’s hottest established and breaking talent.

The Showcase featured performances by NastyC, Tiwa Savage, Lewis Capaldi, Karol G, Anthony Ramos, Gregory Porter, Maggie Rogers, DaBaby, and Billie Eilish. The event drew notable attendees including Lana Del Rey, Mandy Moore, Howie Mandel, Jessie Reyez, Adam Horovitz, Lulu Kennedy-Cairns, Lang Lang, Lele Pons and more.

The exclusive show is attended by the good and the great of the entertainment world and marks the beginning of a huge year for both, Tiwa Savage and Nasty C, who will release priority albums globally through Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-entertainment in 2020. They performed alongside the likes of Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi and both look set to shine a spotlight on African music around the world in the coming year.

Additionally, UMG previewed three film and television projects — two documentaries, “Let It Be” (Peter Jackson) and “Beastie Boys Story” (Spike Jonze), as well as the NBC network television series, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (Polygram Entertainment and Lionsgate Television).