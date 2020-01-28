Amotekun Not South-west’s Plan to Secede, Says Fayemi

Gani Adams: FG should complement outfit

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has assured that the South-west geopolitical zone has no plans to secede from Nigeria.

He said heated arguments generated by the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network code-named Operation Amotekun were needless.

He said the South-west region remains a part of Nigeria and will continue to be committed to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday when he hosted a pan-Yoruba development interest group, the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) Worldwide who were led to his office by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams.

Adams was in Ado Ekiti to attend the Annual World Conference of the OPU which was scheduled for Ekiti State.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Fayemi said nobody should entertain any fear of secession by the South-west over the launch of Amotekun, which he said was meant to protect all Nigerians resident in the region.

Fayemi explained that governors in the South-west decided to establish Amotekun to tackle criminal activities like armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal destruction of lives and property and give assurance of safety to all residents.

He said: “Amotekun is not political, it was established for the protection of our people and stem the tide of armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal destruction of lives and property.

“This is the first time that the region is united on the need to raise a security platform to complement the existing security agencies to protect the lives and property of our people which is our constitutional duty.

“I also want to say that the Southwest is not seceding from Nigeria.

”The southwest zone remains part of Nigeria and it will remain committed to a united and indivisible Nigerian federation.”

Speaking on the Amotekun debate, Adams welcomed the agreement reached between the federal government and governors in the South-west on the security network saying “it is for the progress of the country.”

He said: “It is necessary for our governors to have our own security network code-named Amotekun. Life is precious. You don’t politicise the issue of security

“Anything that affects Ekiti State affects the entire country and if Ekiti State is safe, the entire Nigeria is safe. If the Southwest is safe, the entire Nigeria is safe.

“So, I think the initiative of Amotekun by the South-west Governors, the President should complement it. He should even add it to their books so that the economic nerve of the nation can be safe in terms of life and property.

“We don’t need to continue to throwing missiles at ourselves in the media and anybody who stands as an antagonist to Amotekun, I will perceive that person in two forms.

“One, he has an agenda to destroy our zone or two, he is an agent of criminals.

“Definitely, the agreement between the federal government and South-west governors is a welcome development. It is for the progress of the country.”