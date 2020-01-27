Polaris Salary Advance Excites Customers

Polaris Bank Limited said it has continued to disburse more funds to customers and prospects.

The bank had reportedly disbursed more than N1 billion to customers less than four months after introducing the Salary Advance (SALAD) solution.

According to a statement, Polaris Salary Advance enables employees to get up to 50 per cent of their net monthly salary to meet basic needs before the next pay day.

“The service which is available on all telecommunication networks, has helped many families secure short-term finance to meet their urgent needs which otherwise would have left them vulnerable.

“The service could be accessed via mobile phones by dialing *833*12#. Polaris Bank also offers array of products such as auto loans, mortgages, holiday loan, rent loan, etc,” it added.

The statement quoted Sarah Ojedokun, who works in the financial industry, to have said about the facility, stating that: “It was fast, easy and on point as I got credit within a minute of dialing the code *833*12#.”

On his part, Chibuzor Ikechukwu, an auto technician with a Korean auto company on Lagos Island and a customer of the bank whose account is domiciled in Adeola Odeku branch described the Polaris Salad Advance solution as a good development that bridges financial gap.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products, services, and platforms across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.