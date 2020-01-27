Leah Sharibu’s Father: We Have Surrendered Our Fate to God

Mr. Nathan Sharibu, the father of Leah Sharibu has said the family has surrendered the fate of their daughter in the hands of God.

Sharibu was reacting to report that Leah has delivered a baby boy to a Boko Haram Commander after staying in their captivity for more than two years now.

The report was released over the weekend that Leah has delivered a baby boy to a top Boko Haram Commander.

A journalist, Ahmed Salkida, who has maintained close professional confidential ties with the insurgents, also confirmed on his twitter handle yesterday that Leah is now a mother but he was not sure of the sex of the child.

“Why, I wonder, do we pretend that leaving Leah behind won’t result in pregnancy? Since the terror group announced condemning her to slavery, is there any step or collective focus on preventing similar occurrences? She’s a mother, but I don’t know about the gender of the baby.”

Sharibu who confirmed reading the report on the net when contacted him also added that, “I don’t have to say anything again.

“We have left whatever is happening to Leah in the hands of the Almighty God. Before, they told us she was dead. Now they are saying she has delivered so we don’t have anything to say. Let God do His will in her life,” he said.

Leah along with her school mates were abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on February 19, 2018 at their hostel at Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, 100km away from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital